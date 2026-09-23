Heavy rain forecast for Kerala; yellow alerts issued in seven districts
Hilly areas face heightened landslide concerns as a weather system moves towards Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast
Seven Kerala districts are under yellow alert for isolated heavy rain on Wednesday
Alerts shift towards northern districts on Thursday, with rain forecast to continue on Friday
Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant
Kerala is preparing for another spell of heavy rain as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the state from 23 to 25 September.
According to the district alerts reported on Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod are under yellow alert. The weather system is expected to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur late on Wednesday or early on Thursday.
Rain could be particularly intense in Kerala’s eastern hills. People living in areas vulnerable to landslides have been advised to remain alert, while successive days of rain could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.
On Thursday, yellow alerts are expected to cover Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, with winds of 30 to 40 kmph possible. Alerts for Friday cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and five northern districts: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.
The State Disaster Management Authority has asked people in vulnerable homes, along riverbanks and in landslide-prone areas to be ready to move to safer places if needed. Strong winds could uproot trees or damage power lines.
Rough seas and strong winds have also prompted caution along the Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts. District authorities have been asked to prepare for emergencies, with control rooms opened at taluk level.
Officials urged residents to follow official weather bulletins as the district alerts may change with the movement of the weather system.
With IANS inputs