Heavy rain forecast for Kerala; yellow alerts issued in seven districts

Seven Kerala districts are under yellow alert for isolated heavy rain on Wednesday

Alerts shift towards northern districts on Thursday, with rain forecast to continue on Friday

Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant

Kerala is preparing for another spell of heavy rain as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal moves towards the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the state from 23 to 25 September.

According to the district alerts reported on Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod are under yellow alert. The weather system is expected to cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur late on Wednesday or early on Thursday.

Rain could be particularly intense in Kerala’s eastern hills. People living in areas vulnerable to landslides have been advised to remain alert, while successive days of rain could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.