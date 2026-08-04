Kerala flood toll rises to 21 as heavy rain alert remains in place

The death toll from Kerala's continuing monsoon floods has risen to 21, while six people remain missing, as heavy rain, overflowing rivers and landslides continue to disrupt normal life across the state.

Thousands have been displaced, with homes, roads and public infrastructure suffering extensive damage. Rescue teams remain deployed in vulnerable areas as authorities continue evacuation and relief efforts.

Amid the worsening situation, chief minister V.D. Satheesan is scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas of Ranni and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday to assess the damage and review the ongoing relief operations.

The chief minister will begin his visit in Aranmula, where he is expected to meet district officials, inspect relief camps and evaluate rescue measures before travelling to other affected locations.

The visit comes as the state government faces criticism from the Left Opposition, which has questioned the administration's response during the initial phase of the disaster and alleged lapses in coordination.