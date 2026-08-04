Kerala flood toll rises to 21 as heavy rain alert remains in place
Six people remain missing as relief operations continue and chief minister V.D. Satheesan heads to worst-affected Pathanamthitta district
The death toll from Kerala's continuing monsoon floods has risen to 21, while six people remain missing, as heavy rain, overflowing rivers and landslides continue to disrupt normal life across the state.
Thousands have been displaced, with homes, roads and public infrastructure suffering extensive damage. Rescue teams remain deployed in vulnerable areas as authorities continue evacuation and relief efforts.
Amid the worsening situation, chief minister V.D. Satheesan is scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas of Ranni and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district on Tuesday to assess the damage and review the ongoing relief operations.
The chief minister will begin his visit in Aranmula, where he is expected to meet district officials, inspect relief camps and evaluate rescue measures before travelling to other affected locations.
The visit comes as the state government faces criticism from the Left Opposition, which has questioned the administration's response during the initial phase of the disaster and alleged lapses in coordination.
Although rainfall eased overnight in the forest catchment areas, flood conditions remain severe in parts of Pathanamthitta. Water levels in the Pamba, Achankovil and Kakkattar rivers continue to stay above normal, prompting authorities to caution residents living along riverbanks to remain alert.
The district administration has opened 74 relief camps, sheltering more than 3,000 displaced people. Food, drinking water and other essential supplies are being distributed, while rescue personnel remain on standby in areas vulnerable to further flooding.
The travel restriction to Gavi remains in force as a precautionary measure, with officials advising against non-essential travel to hilly and flood-prone regions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of central and northern Kerala in the coming days, raising concerns over fresh floods and landslides.
With rivers still swollen and hillsides saturated, the state government is expected to focus on strengthening disaster response, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring timely assistance reaches affected communities.
With IANS inputs