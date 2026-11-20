The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 November, permitted the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at the ‘deepathoon’, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi said only authorised persons from the temple administration and government officials can go for the lamp lighting and ordered authorities to deploy necessary security if required.

It restrained public from going to the place and said no procession, public congregation, slogan-raising or demonstration shall be allowed during the ceremony.

The top court, however, stayed portions of the judgement that had upheld the direction to restore the practice of lighting the lamp at the spot.

"We deem it appropriate to mould the interim relief in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the present case … This permission is granted as a measure of temporary arrangement and not in recognition or enforcement of any asserted customary, religious or proprietary right," the bench said.

While directing that no member of the general public would accompany the authorised team to the Deepathoon, the apex court ordered that the district administration, in consultation with the authorities concerned, shall settle the timing, route of access, duration and other incidental arrangements, keeping in view the requirements of public safety, fire prevention, archaeological protection and maintenance of peace.

"The authorised team shall leave the site immediately upon completion of the ceremony, without leaving behind any temporary article or installation.

"The Archaeological Survey of India shall prescribe appropriate conditions for the protection and preservation of the monument and its surroundings," it said.

The top court clarified that existing religious observances at the customary locations shall continue undisturbed.