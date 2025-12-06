The hill that never needed walls

Thiruparankundram rises just 9 km from the centre of Madurai, close enough to city noise yet holding its own stillness. At sunrise, it appears as a long body of dark granite, a hill worn by countless monsoons. Temple towers in cream and red cling to its lower slopes. Higher up, green flags flutter at the Sikandar Badusha dargah.

Between rock surfaces lie thorn trees, narrow footpaths, patches of wild grass, and unreachable ledges where Jain carving marks remain preserved by neglect rather than protection.

For those who grew up here, this hill has always been a single shape. Something larger than stone holds the temple, the dargah, and the old inscriptions together. It is not geography. It is memory. All layers coexist without a division line.

The first thing one notices at the base is the Subramaniya Swamy temple. It occupies a cave-like opening in the rock. Inside, the air is thick with centuries of camphor and sandalwood smoke. Murugan devotees from across Tamil Nadu speak quietly as they climb the steps, their feet remembering where to turn, where to bow. Madurai children still call it the first of Murugan’s six sacred abodes. Priests say the hill itself is the deity.

Far above, on the north-facing shoulder, is the dargah of Sikandar Shah, also remembered as Sikandar Badusha. He was the last ruler of the 14th-century Madurai sultanate, which was destroyed in battle by the armies of Kumara Kampana of Vijayanagara.

His followers brought his body to the hill. They buried him where the breeze was strongest. A tomb became a shrine. Today, people call him a saint. They climb to tie threads for protection, whisper prayers for healing, and serve cooked food to strangers.

Deep in crevices away from stone stairways are traces of another presence. Jain rock beds cut into the hill mark ancient places of retreat. Tamil Brahmi inscriptions record the names of monks and patrons in letters older than the combined temple and tomb names. Local historians say these signs date back to the second century before the Common Era, when Jain ascetics used this hill as a refuge for meditation.

That mix of Jain, Murugan, and Sufi legacies never confused anyone here. The hill held layers without tension. Faith was not a competition. It was a neighbourhood.