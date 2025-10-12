Sabarimala: Gold lust and the battle for the hill

Before dawn every pilgrimage season, this picturesque mountain exhales prayer. In the faint blue light before sunrise, a black and blue tide of men coils upward through the Pathanamthitta forest in south Kerala. Barefoot and bare-chested, each carries on his head the twin cloth bundle of the irumudikettu, the worldly offering to a celibate god who lives atop a forested hill surrounded by the biodiversity-rich wilderness of the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

The air tastes of camphor, sweat and wet earth. From somewhere down the slope, a conch wails, and thousands of voices rise in unison to a crescendo that rolls across the green canopy: ‘Swamiye saranam Ayyappa’.

For 41 days, these men have practised austerities — no meat, no alcohol, no intimacy. Their climb is the final act of surrender, a physical and spiritual journey to a god who embodies renunciation. The forest path is both pilgrimage and penance. But over time, the mountain has changed and so has the nature of devotion.

What was once a hard trek through dense jungle has become a grand spectacle. LED screens beam rituals to packed crowds. Helicopters hum overhead. Plastic bottles crunch underfoot. The god of austerity now witnesses one of the world’s largest annual congregations of faith amid a protected forest groaning under the footfalls of the faithful.

For millions across South India, Sabarimala is not merely a temple — it’s a calling. From Chennai and Hyderabad to Gulbarga and Visakhapatnam, devotees risk long, difficult journeys to reach their hermit god. For the people of Kerala, though, the sacred ground also holds a mirror to the contradictions of a society that prides itself on its rationality yet bows to ritual.