Deepavali added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
In addition to Deepavali, Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, was also nominated for UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity
Deepavali, one of India’s most celebrated cultural and spiritual festivals, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List, the international body announced on Wednesday.
UNESCO confirmed the development on its official X handle, stating: “BREAKING. New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”
The inclusion was decided during the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began on Monday at Delhi’s Red Fort. A total of 67 nominations from nearly 80 countries were reviewed during the week-long event. This marks the first time India is hosting a session of the UNESCO committee.
The Red Fort has been designated as the main venue, where dignitaries and international representatives have been attending cultural performances, ceremonial lighting of diyas, and curated exhibitions showcasing traditional arts associated with the festival.
To reflect the festive spirit, the Delhi government has been instructed to illuminate key buildings, install decorative lighting, place diyas in public spaces, and organise cultural programmes across districts.
In addition to Deepavali, Chhath Puja, a festival dedicated to the Sun God, was also nominated for UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The Ministry of Culture has requested the Sangeet Natak Akademi to review the proposal and take appropriate steps.
With Deepavali’s inclusion, India now has 16 elements recognised on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, joining other cultural highlights such as the Kumbh Mela, Kolkata’s Durga Puja, Gujarat’s Garba, Yoga, Vedic chanting, Ramlila, Ramman, and Kutiyattam.
UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List aims to protect important cultural practices globally, raising awareness about living traditions, skills, knowledge, expressions, representations, and the associated cultural spaces and artefacts that communities identify as part of their heritage.
This recognition further cements India’s cultural prominence on the international stage, highlighting the global significance of its rich and diverse traditions.
