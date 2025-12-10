Deepavali added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Deepavali, one of India’s most celebrated cultural and spiritual festivals, has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) List, the international body announced on Wednesday.

UNESCO confirmed the development on its official X handle, stating: “BREAKING. New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage List: Deepavali, #India. Congratulations!”

The inclusion was decided during the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, which began on Monday at Delhi’s Red Fort. A total of 67 nominations from nearly 80 countries were reviewed during the week-long event. This marks the first time India is hosting a session of the UNESCO committee.

The Red Fort has been designated as the main venue, where dignitaries and international representatives have been attending cultural performances, ceremonial lighting of diyas, and curated exhibitions showcasing traditional arts associated with the festival.

To reflect the festive spirit, the Delhi government has been instructed to illuminate key buildings, install decorative lighting, place diyas in public spaces, and organise cultural programmes across districts.