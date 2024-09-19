Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing postponed to 21 Sept

The hearing in the MP-MLA court here in a case of defamation against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday, 19 September postponed due to unavailability of the complainant's lawyer.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey cited several cases scheduled in different courts on Thursday, and sought additional time, which the court of special judge Shubham Verma accepted. The next hearing has now been set for 21 September.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.

Mishra, a local BJP politician and former cooperative chairman, filed a complaint in August 2018. Since then, the matter has been ongoing in court.

During the "Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi surrendered before the court on 20 February, 2024, and was granted bail on personal surety bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

Following that, the court issued several notices for him to record his statement, but he was unable to appear during the Lok Sabha elections.