Rahul Gandhi calls defamation case against him 'cheap publicity'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before an MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Friday, 26 July, in a defamation case against him and said it was filed to gain "cheap publicity".

According to Gandhi's lawyer Kashi Prasad Shukla, the Congress MP, who appeared before Special Judge Shubham Verma, said he never made a statement against anyone that could lead to a case of defamation.

Local BJP leader Vijay Mishra filed the complaint on 4 August 2018, against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru in May of that year during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. Shah was BJP president when Gandhi made the comment.