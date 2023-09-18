Defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh move Gujarat HC on summons

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh have moved Gujarat High Court against the sessions court's order refusing to quash the summons issued against them in a criminal defamation case over their comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

Delhi chief minister Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Singh filed a plea challenging the 14 September order of the sessions court dismissing their revision applications against the trial court's summons, their lawyer Percy Kavina said.

The matter was mentioned before the court of Justice Samir Dave for urgent listing primarily on the grounds that the trial court is due to take up the matter on 23 September. The court declined the request and said the office has been instructed to list it expeditiously, Kavina said.