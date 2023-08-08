Gujarat: Sessions Court rejects Kejriwal’s plea for stay on defamation trial

Gujarat Sessions Court on Tuesday turned down the pleas of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for an interim stay on their trial in a criminal defamation case.

The case was filed by Gujarat University, following the AAP leaders alleged “sarcastic” and “derogatory” statements about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree.

The court’s rejection of the interim stay requests signifies that the trial will proceed as planned on the given date.

The court of sessions judge A.J Kanani dismissed the applications and directed the AAP leaders to appear in court on August 11 in response to the previously issued summons.