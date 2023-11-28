Defamation case: UP court summons Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Amit Shah
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi summoned to court on 16 December in a defamation case lodged by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018
An MP-MLA court on Monday summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 16 December in a defamation case lodged by a BJP leader for allegedly making objectionable comments against party Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
MP-MLA court judge Yogesh Yadav had heard the matter on 18 November and had fixed Monday as the next date for the hearing.
According to Santosh Pandey, lawyer of the petitioner Vijay Mishra, Judge Yadav has summoned Rahul Gandhi on 16 December in the matter.
The case of defamation was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018. He had alleged that Gandhi made objectionable comments against Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru.
Published: 28 Nov 2023, 9:27 AM