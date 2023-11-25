Rajasthan polls: BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of MCC violation with X post

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi of violating poll guidelines with his post on X on the day of the Rajasthan assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of the Congress leader's social media account and initiate other actions against him.

In his post, Gandhi urged people to elect the Congress and said, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census."

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying his post violates the silence period of 48 hours during which any type of campaign is barred. It accused the ex-Congress chief of violating the Representation of the People Act and the model code of conduct (MCC) and sought the EC's action.