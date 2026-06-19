Degree college protest turns violent in Nalanda; 3 cops injured, 10 arrested
Unrest erupts during a road blockade by students and residents demanding a degree college in the area
A long-standing demand for a degree college in Bihar's Nalanda district boiled over into violence on Thursday as a protest in Nagarnausa turned into a fierce clash between demonstrators and police, leaving three police personnel injured, several government vehicles damaged and at least ten people under arrest.
The unrest erupted during a road blockade organised by students, parents and local residents who have been demanding the establishment of a degree college in the area for years. Protesters gathered in large numbers on a key thoroughfare, raising slogans against the government and local administration and accusing authorities of ignoring their demands despite repeated assurances.
What began as a peaceful demonstration soon spiralled into chaos.
According to eyewitnesses, tensions flared when security personnel attempted to clear the blockade. Some protesters allegedly started hurling stones and bricks at police personnel, triggering panic and disorder at the protest site. Several government vehicles stationed nearby were vandalised, with their windows smashed during the stone-pelting.
Anticipating a large turnout, the administration had deployed a heavy police contingent and arranged drone surveillance to monitor the gathering. However, the preventive measures failed to contain the escalating situation.
Senior officials, including Hilsa additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kumari Shailaja and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amit Kumar Patel, rushed to the scene as reports of violence emerged.
"As the stone-pelting continued despite repeated appeals to maintain peace, police had to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy," an officer present at the spot said.
The firing of tear gas forced protesters to retreat, allowing security forces to regain control of the area and clear the blocked road.
Confirming the injuries, ASP Kumari Shailaja said three police personnel were hurt during the clashes.
"Ten people have been arrested so far for obstructing government work and indulging in violent activities. Further action is underway," she said.
Police officials said additional suspects are being identified through drone footage and video recordings collected from the protest site.
"Anyone found involved in violence, vandalism or attacks on police personnel will face strict legal action," a senior officer warned.
Residents said the demand for a degree college has been pending for several years, forcing students from Nagarnausa and surrounding villages to travel long distances for higher education. Protesters argued that the lack of a local college has adversely affected educational opportunities for thousands of students in the region.
Following the violence, police conducted a flag march through Nagarnausa market, major intersections and other sensitive areas to prevent any fresh disturbances and reassure residents.
Traffic, which remained disrupted for several hours due to the blockade and subsequent clashes, was restored later in the day. Authorities said the situation is now under control, though security deployment has been intensified as a precautionary measure.
With IANS inputs