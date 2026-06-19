Degree college protest turns violent in Nalanda; 3 cops injured, 10 arrested

A long-standing demand for a degree college in Bihar's Nalanda district boiled over into violence on Thursday as a protest in Nagarnausa turned into a fierce clash between demonstrators and police, leaving three police personnel injured, several government vehicles damaged and at least ten people under arrest.

The unrest erupted during a road blockade organised by students, parents and local residents who have been demanding the establishment of a degree college in the area for years. Protesters gathered in large numbers on a key thoroughfare, raising slogans against the government and local administration and accusing authorities of ignoring their demands despite repeated assurances.

What began as a peaceful demonstration soon spiralled into chaos.

According to eyewitnesses, tensions flared when security personnel attempted to clear the blockade. Some protesters allegedly started hurling stones and bricks at police personnel, triggering panic and disorder at the protest site. Several government vehicles stationed nearby were vandalised, with their windows smashed during the stone-pelting.

Anticipating a large turnout, the administration had deployed a heavy police contingent and arranged drone surveillance to monitor the gathering. However, the preventive measures failed to contain the escalating situation.