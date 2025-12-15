Delayed crop loss survey keeps Cauvery delta farmers in limbo

Farmers in the Cauvery delta of Tamil Nadu remain in a state of uncertainty as delays persist in assessing crop losses caused by the northeast monsoon and Cyclone Ditwah, weeks after extensive damage was first reported.

Large tracts of standing crops were destroyed following heavy rainfall across the delta districts, but farmers say the slow pace of official damage assessment has left them anxious about compensation and unsure when they can safely resume agricultural work.

The state government’s recent decision to withdraw the app-based GPS verification system and return to the traditional manual method was welcomed after sustained protests by farmers. However, there is growing scepticism on the ground about whether the revised process will be completed in time and relief released without further setbacks.

According to official estimates, nearly 90,000 hectares — about 2.22 lakh acres — of samba and thalady paddy were affected by flooding. In several areas, water remained stagnant for more than a week, leading to crop rot and raising doubts about the viability of fields for the next cultivation cycle.

The assessment exercise had initially begun in the last week of October using an upgraded digital verification system. Farmers and field staff, however, complained of network failures and operational difficulties, which significantly slowed surveys during critical post-disaster weeks.