Tamil Nadu delta farmers seek Rs 35,000 per acre relief for rain-hit crops

The Cauvery Delta, long hailed as Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl, now lies under a blanket of despair. Vast stretches of emerald fields have turned into shallow lakes as relentless rainwater continues to stagnate across thousands of acres, imperilling both the harvested kuruvai and the standing samba paddy crops.

Farmers, staring at mounting losses, have urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant enhanced compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre, coupled with a swift and transparent damage assessment to capture the full scale of the devastation.

According to the All Farmers Association Coordination Committee, more than one lakh acres of kuruvai fields in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts remain submerged. In addition, over 50,000 acres of standing samba crops are under threat, with little hope of the floodwaters receding anytime soon.

Many cultivators, desperate to save what remains of their crops, are hiring motor pumps at their own expense to drain stagnant water — a costly battle against time and nature.

“The samba crops are beginning to rot in the waterlogged fields. Even the harvested kuruvai stock has suffered rain damage, as the procurement process moves painfully slow,” said P.R. Pandian, president of the coordination committee.