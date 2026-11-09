Delhi: 10-year-old boy dies after firecracker explodes in his hands

A 10-year-old boy died after a flower-pot firecracker exploded in his hands in Outer Delhi’s Narela area on Diwali night, the Delhi Police said.

The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Sunday when the boy, identified as Rishi, was bursting an anar firecracker outside his house.

“The child, Rishi, was bursting a flower-pot firecracker (Anar) that he held in his hand in front of his house in Narela area,” a senior police officer said.

The firecracker exploded, and the flames burnt his chest.