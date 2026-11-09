Delhi pollution: Reports of AQI crossing 2,000, official data differs

Claims of AQI levels exceeding 2,000 have drawn attention to Delhi's deteriorating air quality. However, such figures cannot be directly compared with India's official AQI measurements, which follow a scale ranging from 0 to 500.

Private air-quality platforms may use different indices, including the US AQI, or report pollutant concentrations rather than the official Indian AQI. The measurement method and source must therefore be verified before treating readings above 2,000 as confirmed AQI figures.

On Sunday night, Delhi's average AQI reached 371 at 10 pm, with 20 of the 59 monitoring stations recording ‘severe’ air quality. Sonia Vihar registered the highest reading at 463, followed by Jahangirpuri at 450. Burari, Alipur and Punjabi Bagh were among the other badly affected areas.

The haze grew denser as firecracker bursting intensified across neighbourhoods, including Burari, Pitampura, Mayur Vihar and parts of Lutyens' Delhi. Residents reported reduced visibility, the lingering smell of burnt crackers and breathing difficulties.