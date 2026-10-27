Delhi: 15-20 lawyers booked for ‘abusing cops, obstructing official work’

According to the complaint, the ACP received information on October 24 that Head Constable Amit Malik had been stopped by a group of lawyers at the Karkardooma court complex. The lawyers allegedly questioned him over the police’s failure to arrest an accused in a case registered on October 21 and abused police personnel during the confrontation.

The head constable was subsequently allowed to leave and returned to the police station.

Later, at around 2.30 pm, advocate Amulya arrived at the Shahdara police station with approximately 15 to 20 lawyers, including members of the Shahdara Bar Association. According to the complaint, the group entered the SHO’s room and allegedly misbehaved with both the ACP and the SHO.

The lawyers accused the police of accepting a bribe to release the accused in the 21 October case, the complaint stated.

Vashishth reportedly attempted to pacify the group, assuring them that the investigation was being conducted impartially and that action would be taken in accordance with the law. However, the lawyers allegedly continued creating a disturbance inside the police station.

The complaint further alleged that the secretary of the Karkardooma Bar Association behaved aggressively and called the SHO “corrupt”.

During the altercation, one of the lawyers allegedly threatened to beat up the SHO inside the police station and attempted to pull him by the hand after he objected. Other police personnel intervened to prevent the confrontation from escalating, according to the complaint.

Another lawyer allegedly abused and threatened the officers. As the group was leaving, its members reportedly asked the ACP, “How long will you keep protecting them?”

The ACP alleged that the lawyers’ conduct was intended to put pressure on the police investigation and obstruct officers from performing their official duties.

The incident is also captured on CCTV footage from the police station, officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

With PTI inputs