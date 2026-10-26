Father and son killed as building slabs collapse in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar
Two men pulled from rubble during overnight rescue operation; officials investigate collapse during construction of an additional floor
A 60-year-old man and his 33-year-old son died after two building slabs collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar
The collapse occurred during the construction of an additional floor above an old house, officials said
Emergency teams worked overnight to retrieve the men, with authorities investigating the collapse and initiating legal action
A father and son died after two slabs of a building collapsed during construction work in the Milan Garden locality of Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, officials said on Monday.
Chanderpal, 60, and his son Vijay Kumar, 33, were trapped beneath the debris when the structure gave way on Sunday evening. Both were residents of Gali No. 14 in Harsh Vihar.
Rescuers pulled the men from the rubble during an overnight operation and took them to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
According to officials, an additional floor was being built above an old house when part of the existing roof reportedly collapsed, bringing down the slab above it.
The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 6.40 pm on Sunday and dispatched two fire tenders.
Two ambulances and a crane were also deployed. National Disaster Response Force personnel and Civil Defence volunteers joined the operation, helping clear debris and search the damaged structure.
Emergency crews continued removing rubble through the night. Officials said rescue work was still underway at the time of their update.
Delhi Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood visited the site to assess the situation.
Authorities said legal action was being initiated under the relevant provisions of law. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collapse.
With IANS inputs