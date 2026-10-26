Father and son killed as building slabs collapse in Delhi’s Harsh Vihar

According to officials, an additional floor was being built above an old house when part of the existing roof reportedly collapsed, bringing down the slab above it.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 6.40 pm on Sunday and dispatched two fire tenders.

Two ambulances and a crane were also deployed. National Disaster Response Force personnel and Civil Defence volunteers joined the operation, helping clear debris and search the damaged structure.

Emergency crews continued removing rubble through the night. Officials said rescue work was still underway at the time of their update.

Delhi Cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood visited the site to assess the situation.

Authorities said legal action was being initiated under the relevant provisions of law. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the collapse.

With IANS inputs