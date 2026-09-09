Three truckloads of debris, a removed wall: What led to Delhi PG collapse

Three truckloads of construction debris were dumped into the basement of a five-storey paying guest (PG) building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan during renovation work days before it collapsed, police said on Wednesday, 9 September, as investigators examined whether structural alterations and the building’s deteriorating condition contributed to the deaths of seven people.

The debris was being used to level the basement with the ground floor, police said. Renovation work had been under way for about eight to 10 days after waste and rainwater accumulated in the basement following several days of rain.

Police said a labour contractor carrying out the work had been hired by building owner Mahesh Gupta about 10 days before the collapse and was being paid Rs 2,800 a day. The contractor Sanoj Kumar (35) was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj and brought to Delhi, where he was arrested and questioned, a senior police officer said.

According to police, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space intended for a shop was removed on the day of the collapse. "On the day of the incident, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space meant for a shop was removed. The building could not withstand the load after the wall was removed and ultimately collapsed," the officer said.

Police are examining the construction, renovation and maintenance work carried out at the building, including the changes allegedly made to accommodate commercial activity.