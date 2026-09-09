Three truckloads of debris, a removed wall: What led to Delhi PG collapse
Police probe finds basement packed with construction waste days before five-storey building collapsed, killing seven
Three truckloads of construction debris were dumped into the basement of a five-storey paying guest (PG) building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan during renovation work days before it collapsed, police said on Wednesday, 9 September, as investigators examined whether structural alterations and the building’s deteriorating condition contributed to the deaths of seven people.
The debris was being used to level the basement with the ground floor, police said. Renovation work had been under way for about eight to 10 days after waste and rainwater accumulated in the basement following several days of rain.
Police said a labour contractor carrying out the work had been hired by building owner Mahesh Gupta about 10 days before the collapse and was being paid Rs 2,800 a day. The contractor Sanoj Kumar (35) was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj and brought to Delhi, where he was arrested and questioned, a senior police officer said.
According to police, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space intended for a shop was removed on the day of the collapse. "On the day of the incident, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space meant for a shop was removed. The building could not withstand the load after the wall was removed and ultimately collapsed," the officer said.
Police are examining the construction, renovation and maintenance work carried out at the building, including the changes allegedly made to accommodate commercial activity.
The other accused arrested in the case, Sudhanshu Lovneesh (31), was operating the PG with his friend Shubham Tyagi under the name ‘Hostel Daze’. Police said Lovneesh told them he had graduated from Delhi University in 2019 and had been running PG accommodations in the Satya Niketan area since 2022.
The duo had taken four floors of the building on lease in August 2025 for a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 lakh. Police said they had agreed to the comparatively low rent because of the building’s dilapidated condition. Despite being aware of the construction work, Lovneesh allegedly did not take steps to address concerns that it could affect the structural integrity of the building, police said.
The three accused — Mahesh, Sanoj Kumar and Lovneesh — were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days for questioning. Tyagi remains absconding and efforts are under way to trace him.
The building, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, collapsed at around 1.00 pm on Sunday, 6 September. Police received information about the incident at 1.34 pm. Seven people — five students and two labourers — were killed and five others injured.
Investigators are also scrutinising the rent agreement under which the PG was being operated. According to a police source, the agreement stated that the operators would not be responsible for any 'casualties or risk' to tenants.
The agreement also reportedly said the hostel would not be liable to pay compensation for personal injury or loss or damage to belongings arising from circumstances beyond its control, including sealing, fire, earthquake and heavy rain. It contained clauses on non-refund of hostel fees and security deposits and allowed the operators to evict tenants for indiscipline, misconduct, non-payment of dues or other violations.
Parents and guardians were also barred from entering tenants’ rooms, according to the agreement.
Police had earlier arrested building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila. A court sent the couple to 14 days’ judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh, who police said looked after the building’s maintenance on their behalf, was remanded in police custody for two days.
The FIR said a local inquiry had found the building to be 40 to 50 years old and that additional floors had allegedly been constructed to generate rental income.
The collapse has raised fresh concerns among students living in and around Delhi University’s south campus over the safety of PG accommodations, including building standards, unauthorised construction and maintenance. Several students left the area after the collapse, while local residents came forward to provide them with food and water.
With PTI inputs