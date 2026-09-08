The Lal Dora angle: Satya Niketan collapse exposes Delhi’s wider building safety crisis

The 6 September collapse of a building operating as a hostel for students in Satya Niketan, in which at least seven people have died, is not an isolated accident.

Experts, officials and past records point to a much larger crisis unfolding across Delhi, where hundreds of unauthorised colonies and urban villages are dotted with buildings that violate construction norms, particularly in Lal Dora areas, leaving millions vulnerable to disasters in the very homes they inhabit.

Preliminary investigations into the Satya Niketan collapse found that the building was weakened by illegal basement excavation in an ageing masonry structure.

The incident has once again put the focus on Delhi’s urban villages, where decades-old regulatory exemptions in Lal Dora areas, have enabled dense and often unregulated construction.

The term Lal Dora dates back to 1908, when the British drew a red line on village maps to demarcate residential settlements from agricultural land. Buildings within these boundaries historically enjoyed exemptions from several standard municipal building plan and approval requirements.

Many of these former rural settlements have since been absorbed into Delhi’s expanding urban landscape and are now densely populated urban villages.

Delhi has around 360-362 Lal Dora villages and residential settlements. Yet, neither the Delhi government nor civic agencies maintain a separate public database documenting building collapses specifically in these areas.