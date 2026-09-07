Satya Niketan collapse: Court flags DU hostel crisis, MCD suspends 5 officials

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, 7 September suspended South Zone deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings following the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people and injured several others.

The suspended officials are superintending engineer Ranvir Singh, executive engineer (building) Lalit Kumar Goel, assistant engineer (building) Sunil Chauhan and junior engineer (building) Ashish Kumar.

Rakesh Kumar, a Bihar Civil Service officer who was promoted to the IAS in October 2025 and allocated the Bihar cadre, was appointed South Zone DC earlier this year. Officials said the South Zone witnessed three major building-related incidents during his tenure — the Saidulajab building collapse, the Hauz Rani fire and now the Satya Niketan collapse.

Earlier, Delhi High Court called the collapse, which also left several people injured, "most unfortunate" and said responsibility for the tragedy did not rest only with the building owners. The court also held the MCD and DU responsible, pointing to the university’s failure to provide adequate accommodation for students from outside Delhi who are forced to rely on private PGs.

The court also asked authorities to file separate replies to a public interest litigation (PIL) within 10 days and listed the matter for further hearing on 25 September.

For Delhi University (DU) students often forced to make do with paying guest (PG) accommodation in cramped and congested bylanes, the Satya Niketan building collapse that killed seven people has lent urgency to a basic demand ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls: a safe place to stay.

The decades-old boys' PG accommodation near Delhi University’s south campus collapsed on Sunday while repair work was under way. Twelve people were pulled out of the debris, seven of whom died.