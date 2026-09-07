Delhi University offers 7,000 hostel seats to 3.5 lakh outstation students

Union home minister Amit Shah was inaugurating the swanky new office of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Panjim, Goa, on Sunday, 6 September, the day when a four-storeyed house in south Delhi collapsed, burying an estimated 30-40 students staying in paying guest accommodation.

If the BJP could build a brand-new office in every district in the country during the last 10 years, why has the BJP government failed to build 100 hostels for students in Delhi during this period, asked NSUI (National Students' Union of India) activists the day after the tragedy, in which the death toll has reached seven and counting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce on Saturday, and released a commemorative coin worth Rs 100. It would have been so much better if he had at least announced the intention of constructing 100 hostels in Delhi University (DU), mocked Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student's union president who is currently in charge of NSUI.

DU’s official National Institutional Ranking Framework submission confirms the breakdown of 'within state' and 'outside state' students and reveals the strength of outstation students to be 3.5 lakh, half the total strength of 7 lakh students.