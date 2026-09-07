Delhi Police deploys 10 teams to trace owner of collapsed Satya Niketan building

Delhi Police has formed 10 teams to arrest Hariram Bansal, the owner of the five-storey building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing at least six people.

The search for Bansal has intensified following the issuance of a look-out notice against him. Police teams are conducting raids at several locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Personnel from the district police, Special Staff and other operational units have been assigned to the search. Each team is being led by an officer of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police rank, with senior officials supervising and coordinating the operation.

Police registered a First Information Report against Bansal and others on Sunday. The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation, and renovation work was allegedly taking place in its basement when it collapsed.

Known as “Hostel Daze”, the property operated as a boys’ paying guest facility and housed several students. Eyewitnesses said an adjoining building also collapsed, raising further questions about the structural condition of properties in the neighbourhood.