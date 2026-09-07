Delhi Police deploys 10 teams to trace owner of collapsed Satya Niketan building
Raids underway across three states as rescue operation continues and authorities inspect nearby paying guest facilities
Delhi Police has formed 10 teams to arrest Hariram Bansal, the owner of the five-storey building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing at least six people.
The search for Bansal has intensified following the issuance of a look-out notice against him. Police teams are conducting raids at several locations across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Personnel from the district police, Special Staff and other operational units have been assigned to the search. Each team is being led by an officer of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police rank, with senior officials supervising and coordinating the operation.
Police registered a First Information Report against Bansal and others on Sunday. The building was being used as a paying guest accommodation, and renovation work was allegedly taking place in its basement when it collapsed.
Known as “Hostel Daze”, the property operated as a boys’ paying guest facility and housed several students. Eyewitnesses said an adjoining building also collapsed, raising further questions about the structural condition of properties in the neighbourhood.
At least six people have died, while five others have been rescued. Emergency personnel are continuing to search the rubble for those feared trapped. Several students from nearby Delhi University colleges reportedly lived in paying guest facilities in the area.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta returned to the site on Monday morning to review the rescue operation and assess the safety measures being implemented.
Gupta said a case had been registered against the building owner and warned that strict action would be taken against Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials if an investigation found evidence of negligence or administrative lapses.
The chief minister’s office said directions had been issued to immediately seal illegal five-storey buildings across the capital. Officials have also been instructed to conduct intensive inspections of nearby paying guest facilities and other properties and seal those found violating safety regulations.
The CMO said there would be no compromise on public safety and that anyone found responsible for negligence would face action.
Authorities have intensified scrutiny of buildings and paying guest facilities around the collapse site to identify structural risks and possible violations.
With IANS inputs