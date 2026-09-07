Congress calls Satya Niketan deaths ‘planned murder’, seeks accountability

According to Tiwari, the structure was built in 1970 and had a weak foundation, while work to add a fifth floor was allegedly underway without a concrete slab. He said those who permitted the work while allowing students to remain inside should be held accountable.

BJP MLA Anil Sharma, however, accused the Aam Aadmi Party and other Opposition groups of politicising the incident while the government and emergency services were concentrating on rescue operations.

Sharma said the building was between 40 and 50 years old and had not been constructed during the tenure of the Rekha Gupta-led government. He claimed that errors committed during repair work on the ground floor had caused the collapse, with students paying the price.

The BJP legislator said criminal action would be taken against those responsible. Municipal officials and engineers could also face action if an investigation established that they had failed to enforce structural safety requirements, he added.

Sharma said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had ordered stringent action against everyone found culpable. A case had been registered against the person overseeing the repair work, while engineers who permitted unsafe construction could be suspended, he said.

He added that buildings identified as dilapidated or structurally dangerous would be sealed and eventually demolished, stressing that public safety could not be compromised.

Rejecting claims that the Satya Niketan property had previously been sealed, Sharma maintained that it was an old building undergoing repairs and that the prescribed norms had not been followed during the work. He assured that all those found responsible for endangering lives would face action.

With IANS inputs