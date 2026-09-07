Delhi PG collapse: DU colleges open campuses to support displaced students

Several Delhi University colleges in and around South Campus have stepped in to support students affected by the deadly collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan, opening their campuses as temporary safe spaces for those unable to return to their accommodation.

At least six people have died in the collapse, while rescue teams continue to search through the debris for those who may still be trapped. Several students from nearby Delhi University colleges are believed to have been living in PG accommodations in the densely populated locality.

Aryabhatta College, Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College and Sri Venkateshwara College declared holidays following the incident.

The decision came as concerns grew over the safety of students living in PGs in Satya Niketan, a popular accommodation hub for students attending colleges in the South Campus area.

Aryabhatta College and ARSD College have informed students who are unable to return to their PGs or are facing accommodation-related difficulties that their college premises can be used as temporary safe spaces.

Other DU colleges have also offered assistance to students affected by the incident, including access to basic necessities such as food and water.