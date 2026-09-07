Delhi PG collapse: DU colleges open campuses to support displaced students
Move comes amid growing safety concerns for students living in Satya Niketan PGs
Several Delhi University colleges in and around South Campus have stepped in to support students affected by the deadly collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan, opening their campuses as temporary safe spaces for those unable to return to their accommodation.
At least six people have died in the collapse, while rescue teams continue to search through the debris for those who may still be trapped. Several students from nearby Delhi University colleges are believed to have been living in PG accommodations in the densely populated locality.
Aryabhatta College, Motilal Nehru College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College and Sri Venkateshwara College declared holidays following the incident.
The decision came as concerns grew over the safety of students living in PGs in Satya Niketan, a popular accommodation hub for students attending colleges in the South Campus area.
Aryabhatta College and ARSD College have informed students who are unable to return to their PGs or are facing accommodation-related difficulties that their college premises can be used as temporary safe spaces.
Other DU colleges have also offered assistance to students affected by the incident, including access to basic necessities such as food and water.
A student of Motilal Nehru College told IANS that the college remained closed on Monday because of the collapse and the presence of its students in the affected area.
"Our college is closed today because of the incident that happened yesterday at Satya Niketan, where the PG collapsed. There were many students from our college there as well, which is why it is closed today," the student said.
The collapse has also intensified concerns among students about the safety of buildings in Satya Niketan and surrounding areas.
Students living in the locality said they have long been aware of the poor condition of several buildings, but continue to choose PG accommodation there because of its proximity to their colleges and the limited availability of affordable alternatives.
A student at the collapse site described the fear among those living in the area, particularly in its narrow lanes lined with ageing and closely packed structures.
"We feel scared from the very day we come to this area looking for a PG," the student said, pointing to the condition of buildings in the locality.
The student also expressed concern that an emergency such as a fire could have severe consequences because of the buildings' condition and their close proximity to one another.
According to students, many first-year students choose to live in Satya Niketan because of its proximity to South Campus colleges. Some move to flats in other areas after their first year, but the high cost of accommodation and limited options leave many with little choice.
"We are living here simply out of helplessness; we have very limited choices because it is close to the colleges," the student said, describing the locality as an "ecosystem of PG mafia."
The incident has consequently raised broader questions about the safety standards of PG accommodations and other residential buildings used by students in densely populated areas surrounding educational institutions.
As rescue operations continue at the collapse site, the immediate focus remains on locating those still missing while DU colleges and students work to provide temporary support to those displaced by the tragedy.
With IANS inputs