‘Don’t send your kids to Delhi’: Grieving families return home shattered after building collapse

They sent their children to Delhi with dreams of a better education and a brighter future that their small towns could not offer. But after a boys’ PG accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people, the families of the victims are returning home with a bitter message for anyone still dreaming the same dream: “Don’t send your kids to Delhi.”

The families had struggled to put their children through college in the national capital. Sunday’s collapse of the decades-old building has not only claimed lives and shattered families but also left them questioning whether the city was worth the risk.

For Bhupendra Jaj, who decided to donate one of his son Ankit’s eyes after the other was damaged in the collapse, Delhi has been a profound disappointment.

“We have become completely disappointed. I just want to say to everyone, don’t send your kids to Delhi,” Bhupendra told PTI.

The family of five had endured considerable hardship to provide Ankit with a good education, Jaj said. He recalled that shortly after the building collapsed, one of his son’s friends called the family around 3 pm to ask about him and warned them not to let him return to the area if he was still in Dewas, their hometown in Madhya Pradesh.

“We told him that he had already left for Delhi and had reached there in the morning. We had a lot of trouble just finding his body. Nobody was ready to tell us anything. They showed only two photographs to us when there were more bodies,” Jaj said.

The family has demanded a thorough investigation into the collapse.

The tragedy also prompted them to make a decision that has brought some meaning to their loss. Doctors told them that one of Ankit’s eyes had already been damaged in the collapse, while the other could still be donated.

“We decided at that time itself that we would donate his eye,” Jaj said.

His grandfather, Makhanlal Jaj, blamed the authorities for failing to ensure the safety of the building.

“This (collapse) is complete negligence of the authorities. All such dilapidated buildings should be vacated immediately. After reaching there, we had a hard time searching for him as the authorities did not help us at all,” he said.

“All our hopes were pinned on him... Now what do we have left?” he said.