'Where's your enforcement of 1985 law?': Cong attacks Delhi govt on Satya Niketan tragedy

The Congress on Monday questioned the government's responsibility for ensuring the safety of students and others living in Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse, and cited a 1985 amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act to argue that legal provisions exist to act against illegal construction.

AICC national secretary Abhishek Dutt expressed condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives in the incident and said Delhi attracts people from across the country for education and employment. He said the government therefore has a moral responsibility to ensure their safety and provide adequate facilities.

"In 1985, when the Congress was in power, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's government amended the DMC Act and introduced Section 466A which provided for action and penalties against builders involved in illegal construction," he said.

He said the provision had made it possible to take action against illegal buildings and claimed that several builders had been jailed at the time. Dutt questioned whether such legal safeguards were being effectively enforced today.

His remarks came a day after a five-storey building housing a boys' paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus. Seven people have died in the incident, while several others were rescued. Repair work was reportedly underway in the basement when the building collapsed.

Dutt also stressed that people from different parts of the country come to Delhi to study and work and said their safety should be treated as a government responsibility.