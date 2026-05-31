One killed, eight hurt as building collapses in South Delhi

A 26-year-old man was killed and eight others injured after a four-storey under-construction commercial building collapsed near Delhi's Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening, triggering a massive multi-agency rescue operation.

The deceased was identified as Ravi, who was declared "brought dead" at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Officials said a total of nine people were pulled out from the debris. Two were rescued by local residents before emergency teams arrived, while seven others were rescued by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Police and civil defence units.

The injured have been identified as Saika Khan (27), Aditya Sharma (24), Tarun Kumar (26), Anuj Dikshi (25), Neelam Yadav (25), Kshitij Pratap (25), Aastha (25) and Vishal (24). All are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.