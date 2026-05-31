One killed, eight hurt as building collapses in South Delhi
Officials say search operation remains underway as teams continue to comb through rubble to ensure no one is trapped beneath collapsed structure
A 26-year-old man was killed and eight others injured after a four-storey under-construction commercial building collapsed near Delhi's Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening, triggering a massive multi-agency rescue operation.
The deceased was identified as Ravi, who was declared "brought dead" at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).
Officials said a total of nine people were pulled out from the debris. Two were rescued by local residents before emergency teams arrived, while seven others were rescued by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Police and civil defence units.
The injured have been identified as Saika Khan (27), Aditya Sharma (24), Tarun Kumar (26), Anuj Dikshi (25), Neelam Yadav (25), Kshitij Pratap (25), Aastha (25) and Vishal (24). All are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The building in Saidullajab, near Saket Metro Station, collapsed on Saturday evening, reducing the structure to a heap of concrete and twisted metal.
Authorities said the ground-plus-three-floor building, which was under construction, came crashing down onto a nearby tin-shed canteen where several youngsters were having dinner, trapping multiple people beneath the rubble.
Eyewitnesses said the collapse occurred around 6 pm, sending panic through the area.
Rescue teams rushed to the site soon after the incident, deploying heavy machinery and specialised equipment to search for survivors buried under the debris.
Officials said the search operation remains underway as teams continue to comb through the rubble to ensure no one is trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.
Authorities are expected to investigate whether construction norms were violated and if any negligence contributed to the tragedy.
Further details are awaited.
With PTI inputs
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