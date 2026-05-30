Hamirpur bridge collapse: Case lodged against executing agency, contractor

Police have registered a case against the executing agency and contractor involved in the construction of a bridge over the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where a concrete slab collapse killed six labourers and left three others injured, officials said on Saturday, 30 May.

The accused have been booked on allegations of negligence and lapses in the execution of government work, police officials said.

The FIR was lodged late Friday at Kurara police station based on a complaint submitted by Dilip Kumar, deputy project manager of the State Bridge Corporation. The complaint names executing agency owner Pawan Pratap Singh and contractor Nitish Kumar.

The police action comes as scrutiny intensifies over the circumstances surrounding the collapse and the safety standards followed at the construction site.

According to officials, the incident took place around 3.00 am on the intervening night of 28 and 29 May during severe weather conditions. A slab of the bridge under construction between Parsani and Kandaur villages suddenly collapsed, trapping workers beneath the debris.

Several labourers associated with the project were reportedly sleeping on the upper section of the structure when the slab gave way. Six workers died in the incident, while three others sustained injuries.

The bridge is being built across the Betwa river, around 25 km from Hamirpur town, as part of infrastructure works intended to improve connectivity in the region.