Delhi: AAP, Congress leaders meet to fix election strategy, appoint coordinators

A meeting of AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and the Congress' coordination committee was held on Friday, 3 May to discuss the INDIA bloc's strategy in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for the national capital's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in the sixth phase on 25 May.

Devender Yadav, interim chief of the Delhi Congress unit, said the meeting was held for improved coordination between workers of the two parties. "Today, we held a meeting in order to improve coordination between the workers of both parties. We took some important decisions. Seven coordinators have been elected," he said.

"The coordinators discussed the issues being faced so that those can be resolved at the local level. We will also implement the suggestions that come to us," Yadav added.

The meeting was attended by Yadav, along with senior leaders Subhash Chopra and Anil Bhardwaj from the Congress. AAP MLAs Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Pandey and others attended the meeting.

Pathak said, "When the alliance was formed, it was very important that coordination takes place. For that, a meeting of all the coordinators was held."

Chopra said both the parties have good coordination. "When our candidates are going to file their nomination papers, the leaders of AAP are also participating. Today, Udit Raj filed his nomination and (AAP leader) Gopal Rai, along with their local MLA and other leaders, was present. This shows how serious both parties are," he said.