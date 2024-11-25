Nation

Delhi air gets better! All the way to ‘poor’ before slumping to ‘severe’ again

Delhi's air quality went into the hazardous category last week, with the AQI crossing 450 for the first time this season

Anti-smog guns spray water droplets to curb pollution in New Delhi (photo: Vipin/NH)
Though shrouded in smog, Delhi woke up to a sunny winter morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 285 on 25 November, Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 285 (Poor) at 9 a.m.

However, the AQI went up to 399 in the (severe) category by 3 p.m. The national capital's particulate matter (PM2.5) reading stood at 221µg/m³ and particulate matter (PM10) at 339 µg/m³.

As per PTI, the city's 24-hour average air quality index, recorded until 4 pm on 24 November, Sunday, was 318 (very poor), improving from the severe category recorded on Saturday when it was 412, according to data from CPCB.

Delhi's air quality plunged into the hazardous category the previous week on 17 November, Sunday morning, with the AQI crossing 450 for the first time this season.

It worsened further on Monday, recording the season's highest average AQI of 495. In response, Stage 4 restrictions under the Supreme Court-mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were implemented across the city to address the escalating air pollution crisis.

According to data, the city's air quality remained in the severe category from Monday to Wednesday. While there was a slight improvement on Thursday and Friday, it returned to the severe category on Saturday.

