Delhi air gets better! All the way to ‘poor’ before slumping to ‘severe’ again

Though shrouded in smog, Delhi woke up to a sunny winter morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 285 on 25 November, Monday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 285 (Poor) at 9 a.m.

However, the AQI went up to 399 in the (severe) category by 3 p.m. The national capital's particulate matter (PM2.5) reading stood at 221µg/m³ and particulate matter (PM10) at 339 µg/m³.

As per PTI, the city's 24-hour average air quality index, recorded until 4 pm on 24 November, Sunday, was 318 (very poor), improving from the severe category recorded on Saturday when it was 412, according to data from CPCB.