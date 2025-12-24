Delhi air quality improves slightly, slips to ‘very poor’ from ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality showed marginal improvement on Wednesday morning, with pollution levels easing from the ‘severe’ category recorded a day earlier, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital stood at 336 in the morning, down from 415 on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ bracket. However, pollution levels remained a serious concern across most of the city.

Of the 40 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, 36 reported readings in the ‘very poor’ category. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 392, data from the CPCB’s Sameer application showed.