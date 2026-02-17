Delhi air remains ‘poor’; unseasonal heat adds to discomfort

A haze of pollution continued to hang over the national capital on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 259 — firmly within the ‘poor’ category — according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Across the city, several monitoring stations reported readings hovering in the upper reaches of the ‘poor’ band, with some areas slipping into the more alarming ‘very poor’ zone. Wazirpur topped the charts at 362, followed by Sonia Vihar (343), Rohini (340), Ashok Vihar (337), Jahangirpuri (331) and Mundka (328). Anand Vihar, often a pollution hotspot, registered 319, while Bawana recorded 321 and Chandni Chowk 302.

Other prominent locations showed mixed readings: DTU stood at 271, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 267, Narela at 289, and Pusa at 257. IIT Delhi offered relatively cleaner air at 176, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, though still far from ideal.

The air had shown little improvement on Monday either, when the citywide AQI stood at 218 at 8 am. Of the monitoring stations, 24 reported ‘poor’ air quality and 12 recorded ‘moderate’ levels, while two dipped into the ‘very poor’ bracket — a stark reminder that pollution levels remain unevenly distributed, with certain pockets bearing the brunt more severely.