Delhi airport, airlines issue advisories as dense fog hits visibility
Airport authorities urge passengers to check with airlines as weather may disrupt departures and arrivals
Passengers travelling through the national capital faced weather-related uncertainty on Thursday morning as dense fog reduced visibility across Delhi, prompting advisories from airport authorities and major airlines.
Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an early-morning passenger alert, stating that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) had been activated to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. In a travel advisory released around 4.30 am, airport officials said that while visibility levels had dropped significantly due to fog, flight operations were continuing as scheduled at the time of the announcement.
Airport authorities advised passengers to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on departures and arrivals, cautioning that changing weather conditions could impact flight schedules through the day.
As fog and smog enveloped large parts of Delhi and North India, several airlines also issued travel advisories. SpiceJet warned passengers that departures, arrivals and subsequent connecting flights could be affected due to poor visibility in Delhi, urging travellers to frequently check their flight status on official channels.
Air India flagged the likelihood of reduced visibility conditions over the coming days, noting that its primary hub in Delhi, along with select airports in northern and eastern India, could face disruptions.
The national carrier said it had put measures in place to minimise passenger inconvenience, including round-the-clock assistance for those needing alternative travel arrangements.
Under Air India’s FogCare initiative, passengers booked on flights that may be delayed will receive advance alerts on their mobile phones. Affected travellers will also be allowed to change flights without additional charges or opt for a full refund.
IndiGo, meanwhile, issued an advisory highlighting disruptions due to low visibility conditions in Chandigarh. The airline said some flights had been cancelled as a precautionary measure to prioritise safety and advised passengers to factor in additional travel time and verify flight details before heading to the airport.
The weather-related disruptions come amid persistently poor air quality in the capital. Thick smog continued to blanket Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning, further reducing visibility and affecting daily life.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 356, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Of the 39 air quality monitoring stations across the city, four recorded ‘severe’ AQI levels, with several others hovering close to that threshold.
Additional data from the Commission for Air Quality Management’s SAMEER application showed the AQI at 358 at 7 a.m., underlining the persistence of hazardous air conditions across the capital.
Visuals from various parts of Delhi and the NCR showed sharply reduced visibility, with dense smog shrouding roads, residential neighbourhoods and public spaces, raising fresh health concerns for residents.
With IANS inputs
