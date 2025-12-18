Delhi airport, airlines issue advisories as dense fog hits visibility

Passengers travelling through the national capital faced weather-related uncertainty on Thursday morning as dense fog reduced visibility across Delhi, prompting advisories from airport authorities and major airlines.

Indira Gandhi International Airport issued an early-morning passenger alert, stating that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) had been activated to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. In a travel advisory released around 4.30 am, airport officials said that while visibility levels had dropped significantly due to fog, flight operations were continuing as scheduled at the time of the announcement.

Airport authorities advised passengers to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on departures and arrivals, cautioning that changing weather conditions could impact flight schedules through the day.

As fog and smog enveloped large parts of Delhi and North India, several airlines also issued travel advisories. SpiceJet warned passengers that departures, arrivals and subsequent connecting flights could be affected due to poor visibility in Delhi, urging travellers to frequently check their flight status on official channels.

Air India flagged the likelihood of reduced visibility conditions over the coming days, noting that its primary hub in Delhi, along with select airports in northern and eastern India, could face disruptions.