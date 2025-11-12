Delhi AQI ‘severe’ for second day in a row; minimum temperature drops to 10.4 degrees

Air pollution in the national capital continued to hover in the “severe” category on Wednesday morning for the second day in a row, raising health concerns among residents.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414 at 9 am, slightly lower than Tuesday’s 423, which was the worst reading of the season so far. In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Central government activated stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.