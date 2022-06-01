Delhi AQI slips to 'very poor', some stations 'severe'

"This episode is likely to subside by tonight but relief is predicted to be short lived as another convective dust system is developing under persisting WD in the desert area of Rajasthan adjoining Delhi, which is going to be relatively of large scale and AQI may go back to very poor from Thursday evening for two days, unless sufficient pre-monsoon showers occur. But that seems unlikely," he said.



At 1.00 p.m, the AQI at Anand Vihar in east Delhi was (444), Ashok Vihar in north Delhi was (356), Chandani Chowk in Old Delhi (438), Dwarka sec 8 in west Delhi (433), Mandir Marg in central Delhi (336), IGI Airport in southwest Delhi (354), Lodhi Road (286) and Siri Fort in south Delhi (328), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).