Delhi Assembly initiates discussion on motion of confidence moved by CM Kejriwal

The Delhi Assembly on Saturday, 17 February initiated a discussion on the motion of confidence brought by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who alleged that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs to topple his government.

Starting the discussion, the AAP's Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal alleged that the BJP was persistently trying to "fail" and "paralyse" the Kejriwal government, either by poaching party MLAs or interfering in its workings.

Leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the lone opposition representative in the House following the suspension of seven BJP members for the session, was not present when the discussion began.

This is the third motion of confidence of the Kejriwal government in the last three years. It comes amid the AAP's claims that the BJP wanted to break the party by offering money to its MLAs and toppling its government in Delhi.

The previous confidence motions came in August 2022 and March 2023, amid AAP allegations that the BJP was carrying out 'Operation Lotus' to poach its MLAs.

The AAP has an overwhelming majority in the Assembly, with 62 MLAs in the 70-member house. The opposition BJP has eight MLAs, of whom seven are currently suspended.