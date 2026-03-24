Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of budget presentation

Security agencies swiftly moved into action, with police, bomb disposal squads, and multiple teams conducting extensive anti-sabotage checks across the assembly premises. Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that no suspicious object had been found so far, though thorough searches were still underway.

“We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises,” an officer said, as officials ensured that all necessary precautions were in place.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the emails, even as vigilance remains high and security continues to be tightened in the heart of the national capital.

With PTI inputs