Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat ahead of budget presentation
According to police, the threat was received via email at 7:28 am, followed by another message sent to speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am
A bomb threat sent shockwaves through the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday morning, just hours before chief minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the budget.
According to police, the threat was received via email at 7:28 am, followed by another message sent to speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am. The emails reportedly mentioned several high-profile dignitaries, including Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Security agencies swiftly moved into action, with police, bomb disposal squads, and multiple teams conducting extensive anti-sabotage checks across the assembly premises. Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed that no suspicious object had been found so far, though thorough searches were still underway.
“We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises,” an officer said, as officials ensured that all necessary precautions were in place.
Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the emails, even as vigilance remains high and security continues to be tightened in the heart of the national capital.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines