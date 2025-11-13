Delhi blast: Nine more held in Assam over alleged ‘offensive’ posts, total 15

Sarma said the police will continue to act firmly against anyone who glorifies violence or attempts to justify acts of terror. “Assam Police remain uncompromising against those who glorify violence,” he said.

The chief minister had earlier directed law enforcement agencies to track and arrest anyone found making inflammatory or celebratory remarks about the Delhi blast online. “We have identified 35 people across districts for posting such content,” he said, adding that authorities are also examining possible foreign links.

“If we find that anyone has links with Bangladesh or any other country, we will take very tough action,” Sarma warned.

He clarified, however, that minors or those unaware that their devices were used to post such material would not face arrest. “But those responsible will not be spared,” he asserted.

Sarma also claimed that many users have begun deleting their posts following police warnings. “We have already taken screenshots — deleting posts will not save them,” he said, alleging that several of those detained were among individuals who had recently protested against the state government at Zubeen Kshetra in Guwahati.

The police crackdown follows a high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro station on Monday evening, which tore through a slow-moving car, killing 13 people and injuring several others. Investigators later identified the driver as Dr Umar Nabi, a Pulwama-based physician allegedly linked to a “white-collar terror module” with connections to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Assam Police have said monitoring of social media activity will continue in the coming days, as part of a "coordinated effort to curb online radicalisation and the spread of hate speech".

