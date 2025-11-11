Delhi blast: Raids in Lucknow home of arrested doc; security tighter across UP

Security checks were intensified across Uttar Pradesh on 11 November, a day after the Delhi car blast near the Red Fort that killed at least 13 people and injured more than two dozen.

Anti-terror agencies and police teams carried out searches in several cities, including state capital Lucknow, where a joint team of the ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad), Lucknow Police and Central agencies raided the Muttaqipur residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid, earlier arrested in connection with the Delhi blast.

Officials collected documents and questioned her family members and neighbours to trace her background, sources said. Her father Syed Ahmad Ansari said he was “shocked to hear of her alleged involvement”.

“I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago. I have never heard her mention Dr Muzammil or anyone involved in such activities,” he told reporters. Shahid’s brother Mohammad Shoaib and younger brother Parvez Ansari also live with the family.