Delhi Breathes Easy: Cleanest Air Day of 2023

Delhi on Sunday, 10 September recorded its cleanest air day of the year with an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 45, marking it as a "good" air quality day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"Good" air quality was also observed in Ghaziabad and Noida, while Gurugram recorded "satisfactory" air quality.

Since morning, Delhi has been experiencing continuous rain.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre forecast, there would be ongoing light to moderate-intensity rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Delhi and its neighboring areas. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), also mentioned specific regions around Delhi affected by this weather pattern.