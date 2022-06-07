Delhi: Bulldozer rolls in again in Mangolpuri area

Notably, this is the second time the bulldozers have rolled in the Mangolpuri area.



Earlier on May 10, bulldozers razed several booths and kiosks that were constructed along the roadside, just a day after a similar drive was proposed to be carried out in Shaheen Bagh.



On the same day, i.e., May 10, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat obstructed MC officials from carrying out the demolition work and was subsequently detained by police.