Delhi chokes under ‘severe’ air quality as cold wave and dense fog tighten grip

In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day, with moderate fog expected at many locations and dense fog at isolated places during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate sharply amid these conditions. The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 437 at 6.30 am, firmly placing it in the ‘severe’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several monitoring stations reported AQI readings above 450, entering the ‘severe+’ range. Areas including Wazirpur, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, North Campus, Nehru Nagar, Mundka, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector 8, Chandni Chowk, Burari Crossing, Bawana, Ashok Vihar and Anand Vihar recorded extremely hazardous pollution levels.

The weather office also issued a nowcast warning for fog at multiple locations, citing significantly reduced visibility. In response, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, confirming that Low Visibility Procedures were in place. While flight operations were reported to be normal, passengers were advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates.

The combined impact of choking air pollution, dense fog and cold wave conditions has heightened health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored as winter conditions continue to intensify across the region.

