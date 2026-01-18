Delhi chokes under ‘severe’ air quality as cold wave and dense fog tighten grip
Severe pollution, dense fog and cold wave conditions have raised health risks for children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments
Delhi woke up to a grim winter morning on Sunday as a thick shroud of toxic smog and dense fog enveloped the national capital, pushing air quality into the ‘severe’ category and deepening concerns over public health.
The situation was compounded by a sharp dip in temperatures, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a cold wave alert for several parts of the city. Intensifying winter conditions added to the discomfort, further tightening Delhi’s seasonal grip of pollution and chill.
According to IMD data, the city’s primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while Ayanagar registered 4.9 degrees Celsius. Several other areas saw mercury levels fall below the 5-degree mark, underscoring the severity of the cold spell.
In its latest bulletin, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day, with moderate fog expected at many locations and dense fog at isolated places during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s air quality continued to deteriorate sharply amid these conditions. The city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 437 at 6.30 am, firmly placing it in the ‘severe’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Several monitoring stations reported AQI readings above 450, entering the ‘severe+’ range. Areas including Wazirpur, Sonia Vihar, Rohini, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, North Campus, Nehru Nagar, Mundka, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector 8, Chandni Chowk, Burari Crossing, Bawana, Ashok Vihar and Anand Vihar recorded extremely hazardous pollution levels.
The weather office also issued a nowcast warning for fog at multiple locations, citing significantly reduced visibility. In response, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, confirming that Low Visibility Procedures were in place. While flight operations were reported to be normal, passengers were advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates.
The combined impact of choking air pollution, dense fog and cold wave conditions has heightened health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments.
Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored as winter conditions continue to intensify across the region.
With IANS inputs
