Delhi chokes under ‘severe’ air quality, thick layer of smog engulfs city

Delhi woke up to a winter morning shrouded in a toxic haze on Monday, as a dense veil of smog intertwined with the seasonal fog to create perilous conditions across the national capital.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared past 400, plunging the city into the ‘severe’ category and sharply reducing visibility, turning streets, skies, and skylines into a blur.

By 7 am, Delhi was blanketed under a thick, yellow-grey smog, with the overall AQI recorded at a hazardous 402. Over half of the city’s air quality monitoring stations reported readings beyond 400, underscoring the widespread nature of the crisis. Out of 40 stations, 25 recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ range, with Vivek Vihar registering 458, Anand Vihar 459, Wazirpur 444, and Rohini 445. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) dominated the toxic cocktail engulfing the city, while data from Lodhi Road and RK Puram stations remained unavailable.

The choking air was compounded by thick fog, drastically reducing visibility across the capital and its surrounding regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for very dense fog between 5:31 am and 8:31 am, warning commuters to drive cautiously, use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, and cover their faces while venturing outdoors. Visibility had begun dropping sharply late Sunday night and persisted into the early hours of Monday, slowing traffic and making travel perilous.