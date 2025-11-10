Delhi chokes under toxic smog as air quality dips to ‘severe’ levels

A suffocating haze has once again descended upon the national capital, turning Delhi and its adjoining NCR cities into a gas chamber cloaked in an eerie, grey stillness. The city woke up on Monday beneath a thick blanket of smog, its skyline blurred and its air heavy with the acrid tang of pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 372 at 7 am — a figure that falls squarely in the ‘severe’ category and signals grave danger to public health. Across the capital, monitoring stations flickered with ominous numbers — 300, 350, 390 — painting a picture of a metropolis gasping for breath.

The malaise stretched beyond Delhi’s borders: Faridabad recorded an AQI of 312, Ghaziabad 318, Greater Noida 325, Gurugram 328, and Noida 310. Together, they formed a toxic ring around the capital, each city wrapped in its own layer of smog.

Environmental experts warn that the air, thick with particulate matter and invisible poisons, can inflame lungs, sting eyes, and worsen chronic heart and respiratory diseases. Many residents complained of itchy throats and breathlessness as the smog lingered stubbornly through the day, turning even brief walks outdoors into acts of endurance.