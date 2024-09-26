Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday, 25 September announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled, and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganised sector, ahead of the upcoming festival season.

In her first press conference after taking charge as the Delhi CM, Atishi said that under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP government implemented minimum wages for city labourers which were "highest" in the country.

The new rates of minimum wages will be applicable from 1 October, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Other rates of revised minimum wages were Rs 21,917 for matriculate workers and Rs 23,836 for graduate workers, it said.

Atishi accused the BJP of being "anti poor" and claimed that the minimum wages in states ruled by the saffron party were "perhaps half of what was being paid in Delhi."

She said the Kejriwal government not only implemented minimum wages through court, but also ensured its revision twice every year, despite obstruction by the BJP.