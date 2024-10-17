Delhi Congress flags off 7 vans to visit people, seek suggestions for manifesto
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Valmiki temple
The Delhi Congress on Thursday flagged off seven vans to seek the city residents' suggestions as part of an outreach programme ahead of the assembly elections, are expected to be held in February 2025.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav flagged off the vans equipped with sound systems and a chair inside for the people to sit and give their views on how to improve the facilities and infrastructures, the party in a statement said.
The suggestions will inform the party's manifesto, Yadav said. He also vowed to "expose" the corruption and failures of the now deposed Arvind Kejriwal government during the programme, named 'Dilliwalo Aao, Dilli Chalao'.
The programme was launched on 7 October from central Delhi's Palika Bazaar.
Meanwhile, all-India Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Delhi's Mandir Marg on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.
Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits. While Gandhi visited the temple in the morning, Kharge prayed at the temple in the afternoon.
Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the temple, Kharge said, "The Valmiki community is very weak in economic and education terms in the whole country. If this community has to come up, it is important for all of us to pay attention to their education.
"When we pay attention to education, social justice will also be achieved in the society and everyone will move forward, especially the youth need education and they should try their best to get education," he said.
The Dalit community has to come forward in terms of education and should also have economic strength, he said. The third thing is that along with economic strength, there should be unity, Kharge said.
In a post in Hindi on Facebook, Gandhi extended best wishes to people on the birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki. "This morning, on this auspicious occasion, I visited the Valmiki temple in Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi ji spent a lot of time with the Valmiki community in this complex. I stayed at Bapu Niwas for some time and got inspiration," he said.
"Salutations to the great Maharshi Valmiki ji who showed humanity the path of truth, justice and harmony filled with love and compassion," he added.
In pictures of Gandhi's visit shared by the Congress on its social media handles, he was seen praying at the Valmiki temple. He was also seen visiting a room on the temple premises where Mahatma Gandhi had lived for over 200 days. Later, Gandhi also met a Valmiki Samaj delegation at 10, Janpath and interacted with them.