Delhi Congress flags off 7 vans to visit people, seek suggestions for manifesto

The Delhi Congress on Thursday flagged off seven vans to seek the city residents' suggestions as part of an outreach programme ahead of the assembly elections, are expected to be held in February 2025.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav flagged off the vans equipped with sound systems and a chair inside for the people to sit and give their views on how to improve the facilities and infrastructures, the party in a statement said.

The suggestions will inform the party's manifesto, Yadav said. He also vowed to "expose" the corruption and failures of the now deposed Arvind Kejriwal government during the programme, named 'Dilliwalo Aao, Dilli Chalao'.

The programme was launched on 7 October from central Delhi's Palika Bazaar.

Meanwhile, all-India Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Delhi's Mandir Marg on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

Saint Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits. While Gandhi visited the temple in the morning, Kharge prayed at the temple in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the temple, Kharge said, "The Valmiki community is very weak in economic and education terms in the whole country. If this community has to come up, it is important for all of us to pay attention to their education.