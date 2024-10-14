‘Make in India’ has become ‘Fake in India’, says Congress

The Congress on Monday, 14 October, criticised the Modi government's 'Make in India' initiative, labelling it a series of unfulfilled promises, or 'jumlas', and saying it had become a 'Fake in India programme' instead.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh has claimed that the objectives set during the programme's 2014 launch have not been met and roundly criticised the government's economic policies for this poor outcome.

'When Prime Minister Modi launched 'Make in India' in 2014 with much hype and fanfare, he outlined four key objectives. However, 10 years later, the reality tells a different story,' Ramesh posted on X.