GDP growth rate is no answer to the huge challenge of inflation

At a press conference held at the Congress headquarters in Delhi in the wake of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Union Budget 2024, veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P. Chidambaram issued a statement on the Budget. Below is the full and unedited text of the statement:

You have listened to the Budget Speech of the Hon’ble Finance Minister as I did. The Budget documents were uploaded only about 3 hours ago, and it will take time to read and analyze the documents. On behalf of the Congress Party, I shall make a few observations and comments on the Budget for 2024-25, and my colleague here (Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate - Ed.) will add more observations.

I have already tweeted that I am happy that the Hon’ble Finance Minister had an opportunity to read the Congress’ Manifesto after the LS 2024 elections. She has virtually adopted the ideas underlying our proposals on Employment-linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, the Apprenticeship Scheme with an allowance to the Apprentice, and on the abolition of the Angel Tax. I wish she had adopted many more ideas from the Congress’ Manifesto.

I had created a template to comment on the Budget. In the first part of this statement, I have set out our expectations of the Budget. In the second part, I have noted the relevant statement in the Budget — whether there was a response in the Budget and, if so, what was the response? You will notice that on some matters there was no response at all.

1. Unemployment is the biggest challenge facing the country. For a few dozen vacancies or a few thousand posts, millions of candidates apply and write an examination or appear for an Interview. According to CMIE, the all India unemployment rate is 9.2 per cent.

The response of the government is too little and will have only little impact on the grave unemployment situation. The claim that the schemes announced by the FM will benefit 290 lakh persons is highly exaggerated.

2. Inflation is the other major challenge. WPI inflation is 3.4 per cent, CPI inflation is 5.1 per cent, and food inflation is 9.4 per cent.